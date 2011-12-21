* Conversion expected to complete in Q1 2012
* Change not to have financial impact - First Financial
Dec 21 First Financial Holdings Inc
, the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan
Association of Charleston, said the unit has received
conditional approval to convert itself to a South
Carolina-chartered commercial bank.
First Federal received the approval from the South Carolina
state board of financial institutions to change its charter,
subject to its parent converting to a bank holding company,
First Financial said in a statement.
First Financial said it applied to become a bank holding
company on Wednesday, in connection with the charter change.
In October, First Financial had sold $197.9 million of
performing loans and classified assets to shore up its balance
sheet.
The change, expected to be completed in the first quarter of
2012, will not have a significant financial impact on First
Financial's current activities, it said.
