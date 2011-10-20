MANILA Oct 20 Philippine power producer First Gen Corp said on Thursday it was exploring all possible financing options, including selling debt and equity, to fund two hydro power projects worth about 8 billion pesos ($185 million).

First Gen, which is seeking to expand its renewable energy portfolio, told the stock exchange it would give priority to the development of the 30 megawatt Puyo and 23 MW Bubunawan run-of-river projects on the southern Mindanao island.

The company issued the disclosure after local paper Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on its fund-raising plans, including a sale of perpetual preferred shares, to finance the two power projects.

Preliminary engineering studies were now ongoing for the two power projects, the company said.

In July, First Gen raised 10 billion pesos from the sale of preferred shares to fund expansion and repay debts.

First Gen has an installed energy capacity of 2,833 MW, accounting for about a fifth of the country's total. Its portfolio also includes the 1,000 MW Santa Rita and 500 MW San Lorenzo natural gas-fired power plants.

Shares of First Gen rose 0.3 percent in mid-trade in a market that fell 0.5 percent.

($1 = 43.2 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)