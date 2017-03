May 23 Firstgroup Plc :

* FirstGroup Plc: statement re tsgn rail franchise

* Firstgroup is disappointed that it has been unsuccessful in its bid for new Thameslink, southern and great northern rail franchise

* CEO - Today's news does not alter our stated medium term targets

* CEO - Co is currently shortlisted for a number of other rail franchises and will participate in a range of competitions with objective of achieving earnings on a par with last round of franchising