Oct 10 Firstgroup Plc :

* Notes publication today by Department for Transport ('DFT') of an updated timetable for its rail franchising programme

* Confirms that DFT intend to negotiate a direct award for our first great western franchise for a duration of three-and-a-half years to March 2019

* Direct award will ensure stability during period when substantial programme of infrastructure upgrades will take place on network and new trains are to be introduced