* First TransPennine franchise extended to April 1, 2015

* Has option to terminate deal April 2014-March 2015

* Thameslink/Great Northern franchise to be refranchised 2012/13 (Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Aug 5 British transport operator FirstGroup said it had agreed with the UK's Department for Transport (DfT) to extend its TransPennine Express franchise to April 2015.

The franchise, operated by a joint venture between FirstGroup and Keolis, officially started in February 2004. The initial franchise was awarded for eight years with a five year extension period.

FirstGroup Chief Executive Tim O'Toole on Friday welcomed the extension.

"Since we started operating the franchise in 2004 we have delivered a number of improvements, including the introduction of a 260 million pound ($424.4 million) new train fleet, and passenger numbers have grown from 13 million to 24 million per annum," he said.

"We will continue to work closely with the DfT and our stakeholders in the region to develop plans for the future of rail in the north of England and to further develop the Anglo-Scottish services."

Separately, Secretary of State for Transport Philip Hammond said the extension incorporated the flexibility to terminate the franchise between April 2014 and March 2015.

Shares in FirstGroup closed at 341.1 pence on Thursday, valuing the business at 1.7 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.613 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Will Waterman)