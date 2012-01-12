(Adds detail)
LONDON Jan 12 British transport operator
Firstgroup said its cash generation for the full year
would be lower than first thought because the tough economic
climate had prevented it from selling as many of its businesses
as planned.
Firstgroup, which operates rail and bus services in Britain
and owns the Greyhound coach company in the U.S., now expects to
generate net cash of between 100 million and 115 million pounds
($153.5 - $176.58 million), it said in a statement on Thursday.
The company said it had been affected by "fewer disposals as
a result of the economic and regulatory climate affecting the
realisation of appropriate value and timing."
Firstgroup's overall trading in the third quarter of its
financial year was in line with its own expectations, it added.
Firstgroup shares closed at 326.5 pence on Wednesday,
valuing the company at about 1.57 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6513 British pounds)
