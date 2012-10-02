LONDON Oct 2 Firstgroup PLC : * Overall trading for the group during the first half of the year is in line

with our expectations * UK bus division is expected to deliver like-for-like passenger revenue growth

of 2.5% in the period * UK rail division like-for-like passenger revenue expected to increase by 8.1% * Shortlisted for all three rail franchises currently out for tender. * To prepare for a successful mobilisation on 9 December 2012 to operate

intercity west coast franchise * Remains committed to its current policy of dividend growth of 7.0% through to

the end of the financial year 2012/13