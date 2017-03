LONDON, March 26 Firstgroup PLC : * Statement re: Firstgroup rail franchises * First capital connect franchise will continue beyond its current planned end

date of 14 September 2013 * Continue talks in respect of an agreement for franchise to continue for

further period of 6 months, to September 2014 * First great western franchise will continue beyond its current end date of 31

March 2013 * First transpennine express franchise will continue beyond its current end

date of April 2015 * look forward to reviewing the details of the upcoming franchise competitions as they are announced, and submitting further high quality bids