UPDATE 3-Activist hedge fund critical of Walt Disney's move on Disneyland Paris
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
May 28 FirstGroup PLC : * Statement re: caledonian sleeper services * Notes the announcement today that serco will be operating the new caledonian
sleeper rail franchise * Sleeper services, which currently operate four cross-border trains per night,
constitute 2% of first scotrail's total annual revenue * Medium term targets remain unchanged * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 14 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals will not see any changes to its planned refinancing in the wake of billionaire William Ackman and his hedge fund Pershing Square selling its share of the company, sources said.