PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 23 British transport company FirstGroup said it signed a contract with the UK government to run train services in western England until April 2019, extending its operatorship with a promise to add capacity on busy routes.
Under the contract, FirstGroup will pay the government around 68 million pounds ($101 million) to operate the rail franchises from September 2015 until April 2019. The contract also includes an option for the government to extend the franchise for a further year.
FirstGroup's Great Western rail franchise is its largest, and its retention provides reassurance to investors after the company suffered a series of setbacks in its UK rail business last year, when it bid for five contracts without winning one. ($1 = 0.6714 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
LONDON, March 31 Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity involving British companies remained relatively robust in the first quarter of the year despite expectations of a slowdown ahead of the country's divorce from the European Union.