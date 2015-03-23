LONDON, March 23 British transport company FirstGroup said it signed a contract with the UK government to run train services in western England until April 2019, extending its operatorship with a promise to add capacity on busy routes.

Under the contract, FirstGroup will pay the government around 68 million pounds ($101 million) to operate the rail franchises from September 2015 until April 2019. The contract also includes an option for the government to extend the franchise for a further year.

FirstGroup's Great Western rail franchise is its largest, and its retention provides reassurance to investors after the company suffered a series of setbacks in its UK rail business last year, when it bid for five contracts without winning one. ($1 = 0.6714 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)