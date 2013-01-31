LONDON Jan 31 Britain's Department for
Transport (DfT) on Thursday scrapped the bidding competition for
the Great Western rail franchise after awarding incumbent
operator FirstGroup an extension to its contract.
The DfT last year suspended the competition to re-let the
15-year franchise after the mishandling of the award of the West
Coast Main Line contract.
The government could now be forced to reimburse the train
companies that had bid to run the Great Western service
connecting London to Bristol and Cardiff.
Alongside FirstGroup, National Express, Stagecoach
, and Arriva, a division of Deutsche Bahn were
short-listed for the Great Western franchise.
FirstGroup said it would continue to run the Great Western
service beyond its current end date of March 31, 2013 and was in
talks with the DfT to extend it for a further two years beyond
October 2013.
The bidding process to run Britain's Essex Thameside and
Thameslink services were also suspended in the wake of the West
Cost main line fiasco.
The DfT said the competition for the 15-year Essex Thameside
franchise would be resumed, while the Thameslink, Southern and
Great Northern franchise competitions would be resumed with the
DfT working towards awarding a seven-year contract.
"These plans mark an important step on the way to restarting
the franchising programme, and while I am determined this should
happen as quickly as possible we do need time to get this
right," Britain's transport secretary Patrick McLoughlin said.
Cost-cutting, a lack of governance at Britain's Department
for Transport and mistakes by ministers contributed to the
mishandling of the award of the West Coast Main Line rail, said
a parliamentary report into the fiasco published on Thursday.
The bungled West Coast process has so far cost taxpayers
about 40 million pounds ($63.17 million) in compensation to the
four shortlisted bidders.