LONDON Nov 6 British transport firm FirstGroup
posted a sharp rise in first half pretax profit on
Wednesday, helped by strong growth at its British rail business.
The company said its underlying pretax profit rose 43.7
percent to 28.3 million pounds ($45.41 million) in the six
months to the end of September on revenues 1.6 percent higher at
3.3 billion pounds.
Shares in the bus and rail operator are down 32 percent in
2013, compared to a 23 percent rise for the mid-cap FTSE 250
index, largely due to a heavily discounted rights issue in May
to help pay down its debt.
Sales at FirstGroup's rail unit rose 7.6 percent during the
period.
The group also said that trading was in line with its
expectations and that management remained confident of achieving
its medium term financial targets set out in May 2013.
FirstGroup Chief Executive Tim O'Toole said: "Over the past
six months, we have worked hard to ensure we are positioned to
deliver on our potential."
"We have strengthened our balance sheet through the rights
issue, continued to drive the significant number of incremental
operational enhancements required to yield better financial
returns, and are making disciplined investments to benefit from
the opportunities we see in our markets."
FirstGroup's chairman, Martin Gilbert, who announced in May
that he was stepping down, added that the process to find his
successor was underway and making progress.
Shares in FirstGroup closed at 116 pence on Tuesday, valuing
the company at 1.4 billion pounds.