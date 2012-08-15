* FirstGroup wins with 5.5 bln stg bid

* 13 yr franchise to start in December 2012

* Incumbent JV between Virgin Rail and Stagecoach loses out

* Keolis and Abellio were also in the running

By Rhys Jones

LONDON, Aug 15 British billionaire Richard Branson attacked as "insanity" a decision to award a key mainline train service to a rival to his Virgin Trains, drawing a parallel with other losing Virgin rail bids which he said had ended in the winners going bust.

Britain's Department for Transport (DfT) said on Wednesday FirstGroup Plc had won the 13 year franchise for the West Coast line, which runs from London to Scotland, with a bid of around 6 billion pounds ($9.4 billion).

Defeat for Branson's Virgin will likely end his 15 year involvement in Britain's rail business, during which time Virgin became the frequent butt of jokes for poor punctuality, though the company laid the blame on poor infrastructure on the line.

Branson, whose flamboyant style and high-profile ventures in areas including air travel have made him one of Britain's best-known entrepreneurs, said FirstGroup's financial projections were overly ambitious.

He said this made its bid similar to those that led to the collapse of the GNER and National Express contracts on Britain's East Coast rail line, which the government was forced to re-nationalise.

"The last two times the UK government turned a Virgin bid down the companies they accepted both went bust," Branson said. "To have bid more would have involved dramatic cuts to customer quality and considerable fare rises which we were unwilling to entertain."

FirstGroup will start operating the new franchise on Dec. 9 and expects the route, which has annual revenue of around 900 million pounds, to generate sales growth of 10.4 percent and margins of roughly 5 percent over the life of the contract.

The shortlist for the franchise had included two foreign, state-backed groups - Keolis of France and Holland's Abellio - as well as incumbent Virgin Trains, who along with its partner Stagecoach had run the route since 1997.

Scotland-based FirstGroup said it plans to add capacity by introducing 11 new six-car electric trains on services between Birmingham in central England and Glasgow, in Scotland.

EXCESS CAPACITY

Spare capacity exists on the key growth corridor for the UK economy, linking a number of the UK's largest and growing major urban areas including London, the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow, the company said.

"This route has enormous excess capacity that will expand further with the addition of 106 new Pendolino coaches by the start of the franchise and we plan to deliver 40,000 extra seats by 2016," FirstGroup Chief Executive Tim O'Toole told reporters.

FirstGroup, which already runs the Great Western rail route to Wales and southwest England, intends to invest around 2 billion pounds in the franchise over its life and does not expect to make any imminent job cuts, O'Toole said.

However, Britain's RMT transport union expects FirstGroup to cut hundreds of jobs and is already preparing a ballot for industrial action.

Shares in FirstGroup, which have risen 36 percent in the last month on investor confidence the company would win the franchise, were down 6 percent at 242.8 pence by 0720 GMT, valuing the group at around 1.3 billion pounds.

"The share price rise in recent weeks suggests that this win has been largely priced in," said analyst Gert Zonneveld at brokerage Panmure Gordon, who added that FirstGroup's forecasts "look aggressive" compared with Virgin's.

Britain's rail minister Theresa Villiers said the new franchise would deliver "big improvements for passengers, with more seats and plans for more services".

She added that First West Coast would reduce some fares by an average of 15 percent over the first two years of the franchise.