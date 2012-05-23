* FY pretax profit 279.9 mln stg vs 126.5 mln stg

LONDON, May 23 British transport operator FirstGroup (FGP.L) said full-year profit more than doubled, helped by strong performances from its UK rail and U.S. coach businesses, and said it would restructure its struggling British bus unit this year.

The bus and rail operator reported a pretax profit of 279.9 million pounds ($442.2 million) for the year to the end of March, up from 126.5 million pounds last year. It said revenues rose 4.1 percent to 6.68 billion pounds but that the outlook was far from certain.

The company said it expected 2012/13 margins at its British bus unit to be significantly affected by deteriorating economic conditions, especially in the North of England and Scotland, rising fuel costs and reduced funding to the industry.

It said it would look to reposition the unit this year to help turn it around.

"We are accelerating a comprehensive plan that will deliver sustainable growth in revenue and patronage and improved returns. This includes repositioning our UK Bus portfolio through a programme of business and asset disposals to focus on those areas where the greatest potential for growth exists," FirstGroup chief executive Tim O'Toole said.

About 60 percent of FirstGroup's UK Bus passenger revenues are generated in the north, which has been particularly hard hit by government austerity measures [ID:nL5E7ME2LM].

FirstGroup said it was the only operator to have pre-qualified for all four of the British rail franchises that have come to the market so far and that it believes it is well placed to win some new deals.

The company increased the full-year dividend by 7 percent to 23.67 pence.

($1 = 0.6330 British pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Adveith Nair)