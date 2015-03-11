Lego owner seeks more investments in renewables -CEO
March 28 Denmark's KIRKBI A/S, the family holding company behind toy maker Lego, wants to expand its renewable energy investments, Chief Executive Soren Thorup Sorensen told Reuters on Tuesday.
March 11 Firstgroup Plc
* FirstGroup announces that Wolfhart Hauser will succeed John McFarlane as chairman
* Hauser will succeed John Mcfarlane as chairman following annual general meeting on 16 July 2015
* Hauser will join the board as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate on 18 May 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa is not interested in buying Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , Alrosa's Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov said on Tuesday.