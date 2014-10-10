LONDON Oct 10 Britain's FirstGroup said
it had been informed by the government that a key train contract
would be extended, giving it reassurance on a major remaining
part of its UK rail business after a string of disappointments.
News of the extension comes days after FirstGroup lost out
on the chance to continue running a rail contract in Scotland,
and after it was beaten in a competition to continue running
rail services on the Thameslink network in southern England in
May.
The Department for Transport on Friday published an updated
timetable for its rail franchising programme showing that it
intended to directly award a three-and-a-half year contract on
the Great Western route in western England which is run by
FirstGroup.
On most rail routes, the government runs competitive
processes rather than issuing direct awards.
Last year the Great Western route accounted for around a
third of FirstGroup's rail division's 2.87 billion pound
revenues, or 15 percent of annual group revenues.
"We are very pleased that, after a consultation process in
which the Department for Transport (DfT) sought the views of
stakeholders and user groups across the line of route, the DfT
intend to negotiate a direct award with us," FirstGroup Chief
Executive Tim O'Toole said in a statement.
Since losing the Thameslink contract in May, FirstGroup's
stock has lost about 20 percent of its value. Shares in the
company were off 0.4 percent at 107.7 pence at 0956 GMT against
Britain's midcap index which was off 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)