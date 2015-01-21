LONDON Jan 21 FirstGroup said it
expected to meet its forecasts for the current financial full
year after strong third-quarter performances from its rail
operations in Britain and its shuttle bus business in the United
States.
That record offset a fall in demand for travel on Greyhound
buses in the U.S. in the period since Oct. 1, as customers took
advantage of the fall in the price of fuel and opted to drive
instead.
Analysts currently expect FirstGroup to post pretax profit
of 152.70 million pounds ($232 million) for the year to March
2015.
The company suffered a series of setbacks in its UK rail
business last year, bidding for five contracts without winning
one.
However, it said its existing major rail contract, First
Great Western, grew strongly, posting an underlying passenger
revenue rise of 7.3 percent in the period, and it was
negotiating with the government for a new contract to run it
until 2019.
($1 = 0.6592 pounds)
