* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
LONDON May 21 British bus and rail operator FirstGroup reported a 23 percent rise in annual profit, in line with analyst forecasts, and said a turnaround plan at its school bus unit in the U.S. was taking longer than expected.
The company said it would not be paying a final dividend for this financial year, scrapping a plan announced last year to reinstate payouts after it pulled last year's final dividend and this year's interim dividend.
FirstGroup's pretax profit in the twelve months to March 31 came in at 112 million pounds ($189 million) compared with the 91 million it made in the year earlier period, and against a Thomson Reuters consensus forecast of 114.7 million pounds from a poll of 14 analysts.
It cited slower than expected progress in turnaround plans its First Student business in the U.S. and in its UK bus business.
The performance of First Student, which operates yellow school bus services, and First Group's Greyhound bus unit were affected by prolonged snow storms and bad winter weather in the U.S. The Scotland-based company warned in April that it would take a 14 million pound hit to annual profits from the weather.
($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7