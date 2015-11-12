LONDON Nov 12 Bus and train operator FirstGroup
plc said its pretax profit dropped by a third in the
first half, hit by the loss of rail franchises in Scotland and
south-east England and the later than normal return to school of
some U.S. students.
The company reported pretax profit of 22.4 million pounds
for the six months to end-September on revenue down 17 percent
to 2.44 billion pounds, which it said was in line with its
expectations.
Trading profit for the full year would receive a 15 million
pound boost from a change in estimates for pensions in its rail
division, it said, although it continued to expect underlying
net cash flow for the year to be broadly flat.
