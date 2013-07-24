BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 mln of its common shares
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
DUBAI, July 24 First Gulf Bank : * First Gulf Bank Q2 net profit 1.17 billion dirhams, up 15 percent -
statement * Q2 revenue 2 billion dirhams - statement * Q2 fees and commissions 460 million dirhams, up 34 percent
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales