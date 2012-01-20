Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
* Q4 EPS $0.13 vs loss/shr $0.20 a year ago
* Bad loan provisions down 78 percent
* Total loans, net of unearned income, down 2 percent (Follows alerts)
Jan 20 First Horizon National Corp swung to a quarterly profit, as it set aside less money to cover bad loans, but the regional lender reported a decline in total loans, hurting interest income.
For the fourth quarter, net income available to the shareholders was $34.9 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with a loss of $48.7 million, or 20 cents a share, a year earlier.
Provisions for credit losses fell 78 percent to $10 million, as the bank's efforts to clean up its balance sheet pay off.
However, total loans, net of unearned income, fell 2 percent to $16.40 billion.
The decrease in outstanding loans and the low interest rate environment caused the bank's net interest income -- the difference between the amount earned on loans and paid out on deposits -- to fall 2 percent to $178.9 million.
Banks have been facing pressure on margins as the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates low to stimulate the U.S. economy.
The company's shares, which have gained over 60 percent in the last four months, closed at $8.77 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.