April 19 First Horizon National Corp's quarterly profit fell almost 24.2 percent a s the bank kept aside more money to cover soured loans, sending its shares down as much as 7 percent in morning trade.

For the first quarter, net income available to shareholders was $30.5 million, or 12 cents per share, down from $40.2 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 13 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Over the remainder of the year, assuming the economy continues to recover, we do expect continued favorable credit trends and reserve decrease, but likely at a slower pace," chief financial officer William Losch said on a conference call.

The company also saw its net interest margin - the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pays out on deposits - narrow to 3.12 percent from 3.22 percent, driven mainly by lower yields on investment and fixed-rate loan portfolios.

"We are now four years into this low interest rate cycle, and it continued to pressure our yields in our consumer loan and securities portfolio," Losch said.

Banks in the United States have seen narrowing margins as the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates low to stimulate the economy.

First Horizon's net interest income fell marginally to $171.9 million from last year's $172.8 million.

Provision for bad loans rose to $8 million in the quarter from $1 million, last year.

The parent company of First Tennessee Bank, also increased its share buyback program to $200 million and approved a quarterly cash dividend of 1 cent per share.

First Horizon's shares, which have gained about 85 percent since touching a low of $5.39 last October, were trading at $9.30 on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)