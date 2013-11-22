BRIEF-R C M Technologies amends loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* R c m technologies inc -entered into a seventh amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement
Nov 22 First Internet Bancorp : * Announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock * Says public offering of 1.4 million common shares priced at $20.00 per share * The offering was increased from the previously announced amount of 1.15
million shares
* Palogic Value Management L.P. Reports a 9.9 percent passive stake in Qumu Corp as of march 9, 2017 -sec filing
* Bunker Labs and Comcast NBCuniversal extend partnership to help grow military-led startups