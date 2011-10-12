(Follows alerts)

Oct 12 Canada's First Majestic Silver , which started commercial production at its La Parrilla mine, reported a 6 percent drop in third quarter silver production.

The Mexico-focused miner said total equivalent silver production was 1,708,865 ounces for the quarter.

It produced 409 ounces of gold, up 27 percent compared with the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)