Nov 9 First Majestic Silver Corp said third-quarter profit jumped nearly threefold on strong silver prices, but the Canadian company cut its production forecast for the full year.

The Vancouver-based miner, which operates in Mexico, now expects 2011 production of 7.6 million ounces of silver equivalent, down from its prior view of 8.0 million ounces.

Production levels have been slightly lower than expected as First Majestic looks for higher manganese content at its La Encantada mine and expands its La Parrilla mine, the company said in a statement.

July-September net profit rose to $27.8 million, or 27 cents per basic share, from $10.1 million, or 11 cents a basic share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 30 cents a share.

Revenue for the company, which draws about 93 percent of revenue from silver production, rose 88 percent to $61.4 million.

Silver equivalent ounces produced fell 7 percent to nearly 1.79 million ounces. Total cash costs were $8.39 per ounce, up 19 percent.

First Majestic shares closed at C$18.42 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.