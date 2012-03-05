* Q4 EPS C$20/basic share vs C$14/basic share year ago
* Revenue up 52 pct
* Sees 2012 output at 8.8-9.3 mln ounces of silver
equivalent
March 5 First Majestic Silver
reported a 55 percent jump in quarterly profit on higher output,
and although the company still expects production to be higher
this year, it trimmed the forecast.
The Vancouver-based miner, which operates in Mexico, now
sees 2012 production at 8.8-9.3 million ounces of silver
equivalent, compared with its earlier forecast of 8.9-9.4
million ounces of silver equivalent.
Last year, it produced 7.6 million ounces of silver
equivalent.
Silver miners have benefited from prices that touched
records last year.
In January, Mexican precious metals miner Fresnillo
, one of the top silver equities, too had said it
expected stable silver production in 2012.
Pan American Silver Corp had also posted a
fourth-quarter profit and raised its quarterly dividend by 50
percent.
First Majestic said its new 2,000 tonnes per day plant at La
Parrilla in Durango, Mexico, is expected to reach full
production by the end of March.
For the October-December period, First Majestic's net income
rose to C$21.3 million ($21.56 million), or 20 Canadian cents
per basic share, from C$13.7 million, or 14 Canadian cents per
basic share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 24 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose 52 percent to C$60.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 23 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$59.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production in the quarter was up 15 percent to 2.1 million
silver equivalent ounces.
First Majestic shares closed at C$20.25 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. They have gained more than 20 percent of
their value in the last three months.
($1 = 0.9879 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)