New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
(Corrects headline to say "Q1", not "Q")
April 13 First Majestic Silver Corp : * Says produces 3.9 mln silver eqv. ounces in Q1 2015 * Q1 production from total production at its five operating silver mines in Mexico, an 8 pct increase * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.