Jan 12 First Majestic Silver
reported an 8 percent rise in silver production for 2011, helped
in part by higher grades of ore, and said it expects higher
output in 2012.
The Mexico-focused miner said it expects production to rise
to 8.9 to 9.4 million ounces of equivalent silver in 2012,
compared with 7.6 million ounces of silver equivalent produced
in 2011.
The expected increase in 2012 production is partly due to
the expansion of its La Parrilla silver mine in Mexico, the
company said in a statement.
Shares of Vancouver-based First Majestic closed at C$18.99
on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
