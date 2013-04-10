April 10 Vivus Inc, which has been
struggling to improve sales of its anti-obesity drug Qsymia, is
not guaranteed success even if U.S. health regulators modify the
drug's risk management plan, one of the company's top
shareholders said.
Under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS), the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration has allowed Vivus to sell
Qsymia only through mail-order pharmacies so far, as the drug
has the potential to cause birth defects.
The company has blamed the slow uptake of Qsymia, the first
diet drug to hit the U.S. market in more than a decade, on the
REMS plan and submitted a proposal to the FDA to modify this so
the drug could be sold through retail pharmacies.
"(The REMS modification) is necessary but not sufficient for
Qsymia's success," said Vivus shareholder First Manhattan
Company (FMC), which last month said it planned to nominate six
directors to Vivus' board at the company's 2013 annual meeting.
FMC, which owns about 9.1 percent Vivus stock, has argued
that the Vivus board needs to be more independent and have
greater experience in guiding a company with a potential
blockbuster drug.
On Wednesday, FMC agreed an expected REMS modification would
be "a step forward," but said achieving the drug's full
potential would require a new commercial strategy, including
finding a partner to help market Qsymia.
A Vivus spokesman declined to comment.
Vivus shares, which have shed about half their value over
the past six months, were up about a percent at $10.92 in
morning trade on the Nasdaq.