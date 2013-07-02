July 2 Vivus Inc's largest shareholder
First Manhattan Co said it proposed a former senior executive of
AstraZeneca Plc as chief executive of the obesity drug
maker, a move that could swing shareholder support for the
activist investor's board slate ahead of a proxy vote.
Anthony Zook, who was executive vice-president for global
commercial operations at AstraZeneca until February, helped in
launch some of the British drug giant's biggest products,
including the blockbuster heartburn drug Nexium and cholesterol
medicine Crestor.
First Manhattan, owner of 9.9 percent of Vivus shares, has
repeatedly criticized the drug maker for mishandling the launch
of its obesity drug Qsymia.
First Manhattan put forth a slate of nine candidates that it
hopes will win seats on the Vivus board at the shareholder
meeting on July 15.