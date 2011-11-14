(Follows alerts)
* Inks deal with VCG Special Opportunities fund for $13 mln
* Expects a non-cash gain of $1.2 bln
Nov 14 Student loan securitizer First
Marblehead Corp agreed to sell its variable interests in
its student loan trusts for $13 million in cash and said it will
book a non-cash gain of $1.2 billion through deconsolidation of
its financial statements.
The company said it sold its interests in its National
Collegiate Student loan trust to VCG Special Opportunities
Master Fund Ltd.
"The elimination of our variable interests will allow First
Marblehead to deconsolidate the NCSLT trusts, significantly
simplifying our consolidated financial statements," Chief
Executive Daniel Meyers said.
During the second quarter, assets of about $6.7 billion and
liabilities of about $7.9 billion will be deconsolidated from
the consolidated financial statements, resulting in a gain, the
company said.
Shares of Boston-based First Marblehead were trading up as
much as 10 percent at $1 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Esha
Dey and Anil D'Silva)