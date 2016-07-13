WASHINGTON, July 13 Huntington Bancshares Inc , which owns Huntington National Bank and has branches in six states, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy FirstMerit Corp on the condition that the companies sell 13 branches in Ohio, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

They agreed to sell 13 branches in northeastern Ohio, two in Ashtabula county and 11 in Stark County, the department said in a statement.

The deal, estimated to be worth about $3.4 billion, must still be approved by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Ohio-based Huntington is in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia while FirstMerit is in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)