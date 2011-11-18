BRIEF-CBRE Group Inc Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.93
* CBRE Group, Inc. reports strong financial results for full-year and fourth-quarter 2016
Nov 18 First Midwest Bancorp FMBI.N on Friday sold $115 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP AMT $115 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 11/22/2016 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.467 FIRST PAY 5/22/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/22/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 507.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Seattle Genetics announces global license agreement with immunomedics for sacituzumab govitecan (immu-132), a promising late-stage adc for solid tumors
* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations