Nov 18 First Midwest Bancorp FMBI.N on Friday sold $115 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP AMT $115 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 11/22/2016 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.467 FIRST PAY 5/22/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/22/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 507.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A