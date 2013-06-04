June 4 June 4 First NBC Bank Holding Co : * Sandler O'Neill starts with buy rating; target price $29

For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580 For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568