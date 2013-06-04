BRIEF-KLX Inc Q4 shr $0.36
* KLX Inc reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended january 31, 2017; increases 2017 guidance
June 4 June 4 First NBC Bank Holding Co : * Sandler O'Neill starts with buy rating; target price $29
March 7 Britain's Ashtead Group Plc stuck by its annual earnings forecast on Tuesday as strong growth in the industrial equipment hire company's main North American market and a weaker British pound helped it to an 8 percent rise in third-quarter profits.
March 7 Temporary power provider Aggreko Plc expects a lower pre-tax profit in 2017 after posting a 3 percent decline in full-year underlying revenue, hurt by low oil prices and currency impact.