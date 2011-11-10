Nov 10 The Justice Department has cleared First Niagara Financial's FNFG.O purchase of 169 branches of HSBC Holding's (HSBA.L) U.S. network, with conditions, the department said on Thursday.

The two financial institutions agreed to sell 26 branch offices in the Buffalo, New York area as a condition for antitrust approval, the department said.

In the original deal, HSBC had agreed to sell 195 branches in New York and Connecticut to First Niagara in a deal worth about $1 billion.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jeremy Pelofsky)