Dec 6 First Niagara Financial Group Inc
said it will cut its quarterly dividend by half as it
looks to raise capital levels following its acquisition of
HSBC's U.S. branches.
The payout cut -- First Niagara's first ever -- will
preserve about $110 million in capital during 2012, the company
said in a statement.
The company will pay a cash dividend of 8 cents a share from
the next quarter.
First Niagara also started a public offering of $450 million
of it common stock and said it would use a part of the proceeds
to complete its $1 billion purchase of HSBC's branches.
The acquisition, announced in July, has turned Buffalo, New
York-based First Niagara into one of the largest regional banks
in the New York region.
The company also said it expects to grant underwriters an
over-allotment option of $33.75 million of shares.
Goldman Sachs & Co will be the lead underwriter
for the offering, the size of which is about 17 percent of First
Niagara's market value.
The company, which provides financial services to
individuals, families and businesses, also said it plans to
commence public offerings worth $650 million of preferred stock
and notes in the near future.
Shares of Nasdaq-listed First Niagara were trading down 3
percent at $8.65 in extended trade on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)