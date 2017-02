July 27 First Niagara Financial Group Inc posted a quarterly loss due partly to restructuring charges from its acquisition of branches from HSBC Holdings Plc .

Second quarter net loss to common shareholders was $18.5 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with net income of $13.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)