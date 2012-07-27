* Q2 loss per share $0.05 vs EPS of $0.05 last year

July 27 First Niagara Financial Group Inc posted a quarterly loss due to costs related to its acquisition of branches from HSBC Holdings Plc.

The bank announced a deal to buy more than 40 percent of HSBC's U.S. branches in July last year.

It subsequently sold 37 of the acquired branches, along with $2.4 billion in deposits, to KeyCorp to clear antitrust hurdles.

The company spent $135.2 million in acquisition and restructuring costs in the second quarter related to the HSBC deal, it said in a statement.

Second-quarter net loss to common shareholders was $18.5 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with net income of $13.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the bank earned operating income of 17 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 18 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income rose 12 percent to $259 million, while provisions for bad loans rose 62 percent to $28.1 million.

First Niagara shares closed at $7.37 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)