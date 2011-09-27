* Says shipped first delivery to Xstrata Nickel

* Says closed out hedge position of nickel and copper for $35 mln

* Sees mine to produce about 400 tpd Q4 2011 (Follows alerts)

Sept 27 Canadian miner First Nickel Inc said it restarted production at its Lockerby nickel-copper mine in Ontario and made its first ore delivery to diversified miner Xstrata Plc's nickel business.

First Nickel, which has a life-of-mine offtake agreement with Xtrata Nickel, expects the mine to produce about 400 tonnes per day in the fourth quarter this year.

First Nickel said it closed out a hedge position of 15 million pounds of nickel, 12 million pounds of copper for about $35 million.

The company expects to use these funds for the completion of the Lockerby project, it said in a statement.

Shares of the Toronto, Ontario-based company closed at 12 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)