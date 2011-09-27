WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
* Says shipped first delivery to Xstrata Nickel
* Says closed out hedge position of nickel and copper for $35 mln
* Sees mine to produce about 400 tpd Q4 2011 (Follows alerts)
Sept 27 Canadian miner First Nickel Inc said it restarted production at its Lockerby nickel-copper mine in Ontario and made its first ore delivery to diversified miner Xstrata Plc's nickel business.
First Nickel, which has a life-of-mine offtake agreement with Xtrata Nickel, expects the mine to produce about 400 tonnes per day in the fourth quarter this year.
First Nickel said it closed out a hedge position of 15 million pounds of nickel, 12 million pounds of copper for about $35 million.
The company expects to use these funds for the completion of the Lockerby project, it said in a statement.
Shares of the Toronto, Ontario-based company closed at 12 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.