TORONTO Dec 10 First Quantum Minerals Ltd
said on Tuesday the revised capital cost estimate and
project schedule for its Cobre Panama copper project in Central
America is taking slightly longer than expected and is now only
likely to be completed in early 2014.
Vancouver-based First Quantum, which bought the huge copper
project in Panama via its C$5.1 billion ($4.8 billion) takeover
of rival Inmet Mining this year, had promised to outline a
revised estimate and schedule before the end of the year.
"The update on the Cobre Panama project early in 2014 will
be the culmination of a comprehensive review and re-engineering
of all aspects of the project's development," First Quantum
Chief Executive Philip Pascall said in a statement. "We had
intended to publish the update earlier, however we have had to
correct a number of acquired technical and logistical
shortcomings so it is taking slightly longer than anticipated."
Shares in the company reacted negatively to the news falling
2 percent to C$17.20 in morning trading on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
First Quantum, which owns mines and projects spread across
South America, Africa, Europe and Australia, is poised to become
one of the world's largest copper producers over the next five
years, as a number of its projects including Cobre Panama begin
production.
Pascall said the company also continues to work on making
cost efficient financing arrangements to fund its projects. In
October, First Quantum extended the maturity of a $2.5 billion
revolving credit facility to June 30, 2014 to give itself time
to find more suitable long-term financing.
First Quantum said it recently completed the expansion of
the oxide circuit at its Kansanshi mine to 14.5 million tonnes
per year, a move that will help boost the production capacity of
the largest copper mine in Africa.
The company said the construction of a new 1.2
million-tonne-a-year copper smelter in Zambia is approaching
peak levels and commissioning is intended to start in mid-2014
with ramp up continuing during the year.
The smelter, which will process a combination of concentrate
from both Kansanshi and its new Sentinel mine, currently under
construction, is expected to operate at 80 percent of its design
capacity by mid-2015 and achieve 100 percent in early 2016.