Oct 30 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum
Minerals Ltd reported higher third-quarter earnings on
Wednesday on the back of increased production, in part due to
its takeover this year of a smaller rival, and despite lower
metals prices received.
The company completed its takeover of Inmet Mining Corp in
April, winning access to one of the world's biggest untapped
copper deposits, the Cobre Panama project in Peru. Inmet pegged
the development cost of the project at $6.2 billion.
First Quantum's review of the project revealed a number of
"acquired technical and logistical shortcomings particularly
with project planning and implementation that required
immediate, corrective action", Philip Pascall, First Quantum's
chief executive and chairman, said in a statement.
He added that "most" of that was now done and that the
project was running well.
Net earnings attributable to First Quantum shareholders rose
to $143 million, or 24 cents a share, from $107.3 million, or 23
cents, in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 21
cents a share on revenue of $932.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales revenue rose to $885.4 million from $724.8 million.
Cash costs per pound of copper fell to $1.16 from $1.44
while the average realized copper price dropped to $3.10 a pound
from $3.45 a pound.
First Quantum produced 114,488 tonnes of copper in the third
quarter, up from 84,144 tonnes in the same period a year ago.