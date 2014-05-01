BRIEF-UAW says Caterpillar UAW bargaining team reaches tentative deal
* United Automobile Workers say the Caterpillar UAW bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement Further company coverage:
May 1 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported lower first-quarter earnings on Thursday due to weaker metal prices.
The company, which primarily mines copper but also produces nickel and gold, said its earnings fell to $126.8 million, or 22 cents a share, in the three months through March from $153.8 million, or 32 cents, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)
* United Automobile Workers say the Caterpillar UAW bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement Further company coverage:
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine will impose sanctions on the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, the central bank said on Wednesday, part of a wider crackdown over increased tensions in eastern separatist regions.
March 15 A minority shareholder in Colombian airline Avianca filed a motion for a preliminary injunction Wednesday seeking to halt a deal between the airline's controlling shareholder Synergy Group Corp and United Continental Holdings Inc.