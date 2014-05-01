May 1 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported lower first-quarter earnings on Thursday due to weaker metal prices.

The company, which primarily mines copper but also produces nickel and gold, said its earnings fell to $126.8 million, or 22 cents a share, in the three months through March from $153.8 million, or 32 cents, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)