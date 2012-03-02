UPDATE 3-CIBC vows "disciplined" approach to PrivateBancorp bid
* Lifts dividend for 9th time in last 10 quarters (Recasts, adds CEO comment)
LUSAKA, March 2 Production at Canada's First Quantum Minerals Zambia flagship copper mine has ground to a halt due to a strike over wages, the labour minister said on Friday.
Workers at the Kansanshi mine, Zambia's largest copper mine which produced 231,000 tonnes of the red metal in 2010, downed tools on Thursday, Fackson Shamenda said in a statement.
Kansanshi mine company spokesman Godfrey Msiska separately said workers had blocked the entrance to the mine and nobody was allowed to enter the premises.
"There is nothing happening," he said about the operation. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, editing by Ed Stoddard)
SAO PAULO, Feb 23 ArcelorMittal Brasil SA and Votorantim SA said on Thursday they will merge their long steel operations in Brazil, creating a company with a combined production capacity of 5.4 million tonnes of rolled steel per year.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Shares of Mexico's leading broadcaster Grupo Televisa gained more than 4 percent on Thursday following the company's fourth quarter earnings report. (Reporting by Paulina Osorio)