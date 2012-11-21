BRIEF-TransCanada applies for Keystone XL route approval in Nebraska
* "PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska and is expected to conclude in 2017"
LUSAKA Nov 21 Zambia has granted environmental approval to Canadian group First Quantum Minerals for a planned 300,000 tonnes per year copper smelter, the environmental management agency said on Wednesday.
First Quantum applied in July for environmental approval for the $640 million smelter at its Kansanshi mine licence area in the Solwezi, about 600 kilometres north-west of Lusaka.
The operations of the smelter will involve smelting copper concentrate to produce blister copper as a product and granulated slag as waste, it said.
"The developer shall conduct radiation tests to ensure that the concentrate that shall be processed is free of uranium at all times," the environmental agency said.
The project has a projected lifespan of over 20 years and the total anticipated work force during operation stage is 800.
* Boeing says 4 new orders (Business Jet / VIP customer(s) for one 737 and Unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through Feb 14 Source text : (http://bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 16 Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.