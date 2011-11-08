* Q3 EPS $0.20 vs net loss of $0.29 yr ago
* Q3 rev up 10 pct at $651 mln
* Sees FY gold production 175,000 gold ounces
* Sees FY copper production 265,000 tonnes
(Adds outlook, background, share close)
Nov 8 First Quantum Minerals lowered its
full-year production outlook to reflect a dip in quarterly
production, even as higher gold and copper prices enabled the
miner to post a third-quarter profit.
The Vancouver-based miner now expects to produce 265,000
tonnes of copper and 175,000 ounces of gold in the year. It had
earlier expected to mine 280,000 tonnes of copper and 190,000
ounces of gold this year.
Africa-focused First Quantum, which also owns operations in
Australia, Peru and Finland, said net income in the quarter was
$120.5 million, or 20 cents a share.
It had posted a loss of $104.9 million, or $0.29 a share, a
year earlier, hurt by impairment charges related to the forced
closure of operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $90.9 million,
compared with a net loss of $117.2 million last year.
Revenue for the quarter rose almost 10 percent to $651
million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 38 cents per
share, on revenue of $689.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company produced 41,458 ounces of gold and 58,785 tonnes
of copper in the quarter. Last year, it produced 46,718 gold
ounces and 76,633 tonnes of copper.
The copper-gold miner is also set to become a significant
player in the nickel market once it begins commercial output
from its Ravensthorpe project in Australia and its Kevitsa
project in Finland.
Earlier this month, First Quantum said it is ramping-up
operations at Ravensthorpe, which will be in commercial
production before the end of 2011. Most construction work at
Kevitsa is also complete and commercial operations at the site
are set to begin in mid 2012.
Ravensthorpe is expected to produce 39,000 tonnes of nickel
annually in the first five years of operation and 28,000 tonnes,
on average, over its anticipated 30-year mine life.
The company expects Kevitsa to produce 10,000 tonnes of
nickel and 20,000 tonnes of copper annually, over a 30-year
period. It is also currently seeking regulatory approvals to
boost output from Kevitsa down the road.
Shares of First Quantum and those of its peers have swung
widely this year with gyrations in the price of copper, which
has been impacted by concerns around the Euro zone debt crisis
and slowing growth in China. First Quantum shares closed at
C$22.99 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)