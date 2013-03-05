BRIEF-Anna Protopapas to join Bioverativ board of directors
* Bioverativ Inc - Appointment brings Bioverativ's total number of directors to five, four of whom are independent
March 5 First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which is engaged in a hostile takeover bid for rival base metal miner Inmet Mining Corp, reported a 146 percent jump in quarterly profit helped by higher copper and gold sales.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $186.7 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $76 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 37 percent to $774.6 million.
* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc and Pharmachoice enter into Canada's first exclusive pharmacy distribution agreement for medical cannabis
* Office Depot Inc - Has reached a two-year agreement with Zimmerman Advertising, LLC as its advertising and media agency of record