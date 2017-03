JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 FirstRand, Africa's second-largest bank by market value, on Wednesday said it would promote its financial director Johan Burger to deputy chief executive.

Burger will start his new role on October 1, the bank said in a statement. Harry Kellan, now CFO of FirstRand's retail arm, will take over as financial director from next year. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)