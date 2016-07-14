UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank to use variable rates for auctions starting Feb 1
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
LUSAKA, July 14 The Zambian branch of South Africa's First National Bank (FNB) has appointed former Namibia CEO Leonard Haynes as the new chief executive of the local bank, it said on Thursday.
Haynes would take over from Johan Maree, who is moving to a new assignment within the FirstRand Group, which owns FNB, effective Aug. 1, FNB Zambia said in a statemnt.
"He brings a wealth of experience from the various senior positions he has held within FNB South Africa and in a number of FBN subsidiaries," it said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.
ANKARA, Jan 31 Turkey's central bank governor signalled on Tuesday that its unorthodox steps to manage sharp falls in the lira currency were working and would continue until the inflation outlook shows a significant improvement.