JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 FirstRand , South Africa's second-largest bank, said on Thursday full-year earnings including one-time items are likely to more than double, boosted by the sale of two different insurance units.

FirstRand, which is due to report results on Tuesday, said in a statement it expects earnings per share for the year to end-June to rise by 110 to 115 percent from the previous year.

FirstRand in May completed its 3.75 billion rand ($524 million) sale of a 45 percent stake in insurer OUTsurance to RMI Holdings . It previously spun off stake in insurer Momentum, which became part of MMI Holdings .

The gains from the sales are one-time items and therefore will not be included in FirstRand's headline earnings. Headline earnings, the main profit gauge in South Africa, exclude certain non-recurring items.

Shares of FirstRand were little changed, up 0.8 percent at 1058 GMT, compared with a 1 percent rise in Top-40 index of blue chips . ($1 = 7.152 South African Rand) (Reporting by David Dolan)