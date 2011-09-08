* Sees FY earnings, including one-time items, up 110-115 pct
* Due to report results Tuesday
* Shares little changed
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 FirstRand , South
Africa's second-largest bank, said on Thursday full-year
earnings including one-time items are likely to more than
double, boosted by the sale of two different insurance units.
FirstRand, which is due to report results on Tuesday, said
in a statement it expects earnings per share for the year to
end-June to rise by 110 to 115 percent from the previous year.
FirstRand in May completed its 3.75 billion rand ($524
million) sale of a 45 percent stake in insurer OUTsurance to RMI
Holdings . It previously spun off stake in insurer
Momentum, which became part of MMI Holdings .
The gains from the sales are one-time items and therefore
will not be included in FirstRand's headline earnings. Headline
earnings, the main profit gauge in South Africa, exclude certain
non-recurring items.
Shares of FirstRand were little changed, up 0.8 percent at
1058 GMT, compared with a 1 percent rise in Top-40 index of blue
chips .
($1 = 7.152 South African Rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan)