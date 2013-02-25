BRIEF-Cyrusone announces pricing of private offering of $500 million senior notes
* Cyrusone inc. Announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 FirstRand Ltd : * Sees basic headline EPS 24-29 percent higher * Sees diluted normalised EPS 22-27 percent higher
* Lpl financial announces pricing of offering of senior notes
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc files for potential offering of 2.9 million shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing